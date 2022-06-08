Detections rise for serious assault and robbery in North East

Detections for serious assault are up to 93.5 per cent and robbery detections have also increased to 86 per cent.

Police Scotland’s commitment to improving road safety remains high, with more than 752 incidents recorded in the North East compared to the same period in 2020/21.

The Quarter 4 Performance Report has been released for the period 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

The figures are set in the context of comparison with policing during covid-19, making meaningful comparison with previous years’ complex.

Officers in the North East have been raising awareness about hidden harms that were dominant during the lockdown periods.

These include domestic abuse, human trafficking, adult protection, serious sexual offences and child protection.

Commenting on the figures, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen, Divisional Commander for the North East, said: “The full implications of the pandemic on crime rates, offending patterns and general policing are still to be fully established.

"However this latest data reflects the impact the pandemic had, and continues to have, on crime rates across the country.”

She continued: “The widely recognised potential for delayed demand resulted in more frequent partnership meetings across areas of public protection and ensured that not only the police, but all partners involved in providing support to victims, were aware of the trends as restrictions relaxed and we were collectively better placed to respond as demand increased.

“I would encourage people to continue engaging with us, whether that’s talking to officers on the street or using our surveys to give us meaningful insight to help shape local policing.”

The new public service counter at Marischal College in Aberdeen means that members of the public can now access multiple public services under one roof.