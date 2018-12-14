Drink driving charge for Inverurie motorist

A 33-year-old woman from the Inverurie area has been charged after being detected at allegedly almost six times over the legal drink drive limit.

The driver was stopped in the Thainstone area at around 6.30pm on Thursday, December 13. She is expected to appear at court at a later date.

Road policing Sergeant Andrew Meikleham said: “Despite our repeated messaging, it is always very disappointing and concerning that individuals drive whilst under the influence of alcohol in the North East.

“New research reveals Scots believe the top consequences of a drink-drive conviction are: losing their licence (81%); getting a criminal record (80%); or getting points on their licence (80%). However, the very real consequences, such as a prison sentence (64%) or having their car confiscated (47%) are not as widely considered. Neither are the personal consequences: such as losing their job (50%); being the cause of conflict in a relationship (45%); or the embarrassment or shame of getting caught (67%).

“I am sure the majority regard drink driving as unacceptable and our advice remains resolute; if you need to drive then do not drink alcohol at all - there really is no safe limit.

“Remember you don’t have to feel drunk to be a drink driver. A second drink could double your chances of being in a serious or fatal collision. You also need to be aware of how much alcohol you’ve consumed during your night out, particularly if you plan to drive the next day. Your body needs time to process the alcohol and remove it from your bloodstream and as every body is different, there really is no hard and fast rule as to when you would be safe to drive. If in doubt, delay your journey until later in the day and only drive if you are confident you are safe to do so.

“If you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as endangering the safety of others, you run the risk of being caught and reported to the court. You will be disqualified from driving for a minimum period of 12 months, obtain a criminal record and in some cases your vehicle could be subject to forfeiture. Getting caught will also have wider and serious implications in other areas of your life.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves at this time of year and certainly don’t wish to spoil the party. However, if you chose to drink alcohol on a night out make sure you plan ahead and think about how you’re getting home; taxi, bus or a nominated ‘designated driver’.

“Rest assured we continue to actively target those who chose to drink and drive but cannot do so without your help. If you suspect anyone of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, please report the matter via 101 (999 if in an emergency) or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Enjoy the festivities but do so responsibly.”