Fall in cost of rural crime

A reduction in the cost of the rural crimes in Scotland has been welcomed by Police Scotland.

In contrast with the rest of the country, figures issued by rural insurer NFU Mutual show a decrease in the cost of claims in Scotland of 3.8 per cent whereas in the rest of the UK they increased by 13.4 per cent or £4.3 million.

In the last three years, the cost of farm vehicle theft in Scotland has fallen by 48 per cent. The reduction has been attributed to the work of the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC).

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, SPARC chairman, said: “Across Scotland, rural partners and police have worked extremely hard to make a real difference to communities and the continued downward trend of crime figures in rural communities is an outcome linked to this approach. The close working with partner organisations means that we can quickly respond to emerging trends and crime hot spots and target those who pursue criminal activity in rural communities.

“This is a collective approach encompassing all members of SPARC and we continue to evolve to ensure we meet emerging threats and continue to support rural communities across Scotland. We will not become complacent in our mission of preventing crime and look forward to the continued partnership approach across Scotland.”