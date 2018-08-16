Five-year ban and a £3,300 fine for farmer

A 62 year old man who failed to provide veterinary and farrier treatment for two horses has been given a £3,300 fine and a five-year ban on keeping equines following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

William Cassie, 62, of Portstown Farm, Inverurie was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week.

Cassie was found guilty of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering under section 19 Animal Health & Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA Senior Inspector Alison Simpson said: “The first charge was dealt as Cassie failed to provide farrier and subsequent veterinary treatment to an overweight Mouse Dun Highland Mare, which upon a veterinary examination, was found to be acutely lame.

“It was noted by the attending vet that there was evidence of chronic foot problems with severe overgrowth of the hoof wall. Upon further veterinary investigation and testing, the mare displayed several signs associated with extreme chronic laminitis.

“The second charge related to a black Shetland pony stallion to which Cassie also failed to provide veterinary treatment.

“This pony had suffered a compound fracture to his leg, with the fractured bone protruding from the wound which had been untreated for a prolonged period of time.

“Sadly, due to the severity of their injuries a decision was made by the vets who were called to deal with the case to put both ponies to sleep.

“To find ponies suffering to the extent that these two were is totally unacceptable and avoidable through routinely inspecting animals.

“We welcome the fact that Mr Cassie has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down. We hope he will give serious consideration about his suitability to care for other animals in the future.”

The Herald contacted Mr Cassie for comment, but at the time of going to press he had failed to respond.