Four charged after £60k of drugs recovered

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £60,000 has been recovered by officers in the North East over the weekend.

A 31-year-old local man has been charged following the recovery of cannabis and cocaine with a street value of around £8,000 from the Newmachar area on Thursday, April 25.

He was also charged in relation to the alleged possession of an unlicensed air weapon and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, April 26.

Meanwhile on Sunday, April 28, a vehicle which was going to board the ferry at the Ferry Terminal, Jamieson Quay, Aberdeen, was stopped and heroin with an estimated street value of around £50,000 was recovered.

A 41-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from the Glasgow area, have been charged as a result and are anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A 49-year-old local man has also been charged following the recovery of heroin with a street value in the region of £2,000 from the Guild Street area of Aberdeen on Friday, April 26. He is anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Andy Wilson said: “The illegal supply of drugs spreads misery and harm in our communities and the last few days has seen a significant quantity of illegal drugs being removed from circulation.

“There will be no let up from Police Scotland in our commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs and associated antisocial behaviour.

“Tackling the misuse of drugs in the North East cannot happen without the support and intelligence from the public and I would urge you to continue letting us know your concerns by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous."