Four charged in police crackdown

Police charged 14 people over the weekend as part of an ongoing operation to tackle violence and anti-social behaviour across the south of Aberdeenshire.

Local officers and Special Constables working alongside officers from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU) targeted areas where violence and anti-social behaviour has been reported in the past during their dedicated Weekend Policing patrols in towns and villages.

In Inverurie a 40-year-old man was charged in connection with an alleged assault and shopliftings.

A 38-year old man and two men aged 23 and 22 were also each charged in connection with alleged anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Officers also undertook 60 licensed premises checks during the weekend period.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Murray Main said: “We know the vast majority of people go out at the weekend to have fun and enjoy themselves.

“Unfortunately a small minority of individuals continue to let themselves and others down as a result of their unacceptable and often alcohol-fuelled actions.

“Violent crime in the south of Aberdeenshire has fallen by over 17% compared to this time last year, meaning there have been 30 less victims. The impact of alcohol-related violence and associated anti-social behaviour can be felt throughout communities and while Aberdeenshire remains one of the safest areas to live or visit, like elsewhere our town centres can also attract a small number of individuals who are unable to behave or are intent on causing trouble.

“We will not be complacent and as this weekend shows, there remains much work to be done. This weekly operation builds on our promise to target those responsible for committing crime within our communities and we will continue to work hard with our partners and those involved in the night time economy to ensure the area remains safe for people to enjoy themselves.”