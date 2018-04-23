Further appeal following Insch hotel vandalism

Police Scotland is continuing to appeal for information in connection with an incident at The Station Hotel at Insch last month.

Officers would particularly like to trace persons who were seen in the area on the night in question who could assist with their enquiries.

The police were made aware of an incident at the Commercial Road property, formerly known as Carriages, which occurred between 7.20pm on Monday, March 26, and 7am on Tuesday, March 27.

An object was thrown through a window causing damage.

Detective Constable Megan Willox, who is leading enquiries, said: "As it stands this incident is still being treated as a vandalism and I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there was no potential threat to the building.

"Following enquiries we have identified two men we would like to speak to who we understand were in the vicinity of the Station Hotel that night between 9.30 and 10pm. They are described as being in their mid 20's to early 30's, slim build, dressed in dark clothing and wearing hats. In addition to this, we would like to identify two males observed walking on Commercial Road around 2.45am on Tuesday, March 27. These males are of silm build, wearing hooded tops carrying a large plastic container.

"Was this you? Or if you know who these males might be, please get in touch with Police on 101 using ref. no. 0485 of March 27. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."