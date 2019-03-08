Investigation continuing into attempted ATM theft

Enquiries have been continuing into a break-in and the attempted theft of an ATM machine from the Scot-mid store at Torphins last week.

Several positive lines of enquiry are being pursued thanks to valuable information received from the public and we would like to sincerely thank all those who have been in touch so far.

Officers were alerted to the incident at Craigour Road at around 1.30am on Thursday February 28, 2019, whereby the front of the convenience store had been significantly damaged.

A red Manitou telehandler which had been stolen from a Torphins building site earlier that night was abandoned at the scene during the attempt. Three other vehicles believed to have been used – a dark Ford Galaxy, a gold Chrysler Voyager and a blue Mini One - were also recovered as well as the ATM machine. No money was taken.

As the investigation continues one week on we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw these vehicles and the men involved in the days leading up to the break-in.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “We believe the individuals involved had been in the North East in the days leading up to the break-in at Torphins therefore we are extremely keen to hear from people who have information in relation to the vehicles mentioned regardless of the date. Do you remember seeing a dark Ford Galaxy, a gold Chrysler Voyager or a blue Mini One? The three men involved are described as being in their late twenties to mid thirties and were wearing dark clothing.

“Please call 101 quoting ref. no. 0184 of February 28 or you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.”

She added: “One week on I would like to thank the local community once again for your patience and support. I know it will be concerning that a crime like this should happen in such a quiet village however I must stress that we are fortunate to live in an extremely low crime area. It does serve as a reminder however that just because we live in such a safe place it doesn’t mean we are immune to criminals coming into the North East to take advantage.

“I would continue to ask people living in rural communities to ensure you have appropriate security measures in place to protect your valuables after some of the vehicles used in this incident were stolen from properties in the area earlier that night. Please contact Police Scotland if you want more advice on protecting your business or valuables by calling 101 or emailing northeastcrimereduction@scotland.pnn.police.uk”