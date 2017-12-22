Man charged following attempted robbery

A 29-year-old man from the Essex area has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Insch earlier this year.

Officers received a report of an incident in the Commerce Street area of the village during the evening of Thursday, September 14 and luckily no one was injured.

Following extensive enquiries the man was traced in the Essex area this morning and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: "Thank you to those members of the public who responded to our appeals for information - your assistance has been greatly appreciated."