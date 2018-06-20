Man charged in relation to alleged housebreaking

A 38-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged theft by housebreaking that occurred in Insch.

The incident occurred on the evening of on Tuesday, June 19 at a property in the Market Street area of the village.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

PC Richard Henderson said: “Police Scotland in the North East is committed to tackling acquisitive crime which includes housebreakings and thefts.

“I would always ask that if anyone sees or hears anything unusual in their community to call Police Scotland on 101 at the time with details.”