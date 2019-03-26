Man due in court following thefts

A 22-year-old man from Aberdeen has been charged in relation to various alleged offences including thefts in the north east.

The offences included a theft by housebreaking in Aberdeen and theft of two cars near Insch.

The theft by housebreaking was reported to have occurred on Saturday, March 16 in the Stanley Street area of Aberdeen and a theft of two cars was reported to have occurred on the same day in the Old Rayne area by Insch.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of acquisitive crime. If you notice any unusual or suspicious activity in your community please call Police Scotland on 101 with details. I would also encourage householders to lock away and hide valuables to make stealing your property as difficult as possible.”