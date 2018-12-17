Men charged over housebreaking incidents

Two men have been charged following a number of theft by housebreaking offences in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas during the last fortnight.

A 27-year-old man has been charged in relation to the theft of copper from an industrial premises at Colpy, a theft by housebreaking at Craigmile Plumbing in Inverurie and the theft of metal from the Kintore area. All the offences happened during December.

He has also been charged in relation to a housebreaking with intent to steal at Odfjell Drilling at Crawpeel Road on Friday, December 14.

Meanwhile a 44-year-old man has been charged with theft by housebreaking from a residential property at Bedford Road on Friday, 14 December.

Both men were anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Monday, December 17).

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “We are grateful to members of the public who assisted us while enquiries were carried out.

“We rely on the support of our communities and continue to urge anyone who sees anything unusual or suspicious to contact us as soon as possible with as much information including any descriptions of people or vehicles. In an emergency always dial 999.”