Motorists charged and arrested with drink/drug offences in the North East

Five motorists were charged and another four arrested over the weekend in connection with drink/drug offences

Stops were made in Fochabers, Peterhead, Aberdeen, Inverurie, Keith, Old Meldrum and Cullen.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie of the Road Policing Unit said: “It is shocking that motorists think it is acceptable to drive after consuming too much alcohol or taking drugs. Drink or drug driving is against the law and can result in unnecessary tragic loss of life or horrific life changing injuries to not only the drivers but any other road users.

“The legal drink drive limit is 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. Anyone caught exceeding this limit faces a minimum of 12 month driving ban, a criminal record, a substantial fine and potentially the loss of their vehicle.

“If you are an illegal drug user who is driving a car, the drug will remain in your system for a significant period after use and your driving skills are not only impaired but you will likely fail any road side drug test.

“We remain committed to tackling this offending and will continue to focus or detecting drivers who flout the law without a care of the public safety of others.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and the information we receive, anonymously or otherwise greatly assists us in being able to identify and detect offenders in an effort to keep our North East roads safe.”