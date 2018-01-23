Police appeal after car stolen from dealership

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the theft of a car from a car dealership in Kintore.

A white Ford Focus RS car was taken from Jim Reid Vehicle Sales at Morrison Way during the early hours of Sunday, January 21 and it is understood the vehicle was driven towards the A96.

The vehicle - which is valued at a low five-figure sum of money - has the registration YF10 DKK.

PC Connor McKeen said: "We are carrying out enquiries to trace this vehicle and I would ask that anyone who has information or who has seen a vehicle matching the description gets in touch with us on 101 using reference CF0016810118.

"In particular we would request that the driver of a van who was in the area and was travelling behind the stolen vehicle as it travelled towards the A96 gets in touch. We would also ask that cars who may have dashcam footage and were in the area between 1am and 4am on Sunday contact us."