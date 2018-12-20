Police appeal after hit and run collision

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision on the B9170 Oldmeldrum bypass yesterday.

The incident happened at around 6pm and involved a black 4x4 pick up vehicle overtaking a heavy goods vehicle in the face of an inbound van.

The 4x4 avoided a head on collision, however, it struck the side of the HGV causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the 4x4 vehicle did not stop and left in the direction of the Colpy or Inverurie area.

The vehicle is described as black in colour and of a similar build to a Mitsubishi L200, Nissan Navara or Toyota Hilux. The vehicle had a covered rear section and was initially on the A947 travelling south prior to turning onto the Oldmeldrum bypass.

Road Policing Constable Stewart Norris, who is investigating the incident, said: “The vehicle in question is likely to have significant damage to the front nearside, particularly the lower section. The driver would have been fully aware of the collision and we are also appealing to them to get in touch with us.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision or may have dashcam that has inadvertently caught the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch quoting incident 3188 of December 19.”