Police appeal after Inverurie assault

Police in Inverurie are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during the early hours of Saturday, December 29 at the Butcher’s Arms.

Three men, aged 21, 22 and 27 have been charged in connection with the alleged incident which was reported to police shortly before 1am on Saturday.

The man who was assaulted was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to facial injuries.

Investigating officer PC Aynslie Wallace said: “Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged assault after a disturbance at the Butcher’s Arms in Inverurie on Saturday. However, we believe a number of people may have witnessed this but have not spoken to police and we are asking them to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 181 of 29 December 2018.”