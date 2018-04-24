Police appeal after man approaches child

Officers are making enquiries following a report of a man approaching a child in the Whitehall Place area of Insch at around 4.15pm yesterday.

The child was uninjured but understandably shaken and police are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant Sandra Crighton said: "We would like to trace a man in connection with our enquiries who is described as 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing black clothing and a hooded top with the hood up. We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the man or anything suspicious.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident can contact police on 101 quoting incident 2577 of 23 April."