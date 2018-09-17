Police appeal after sudden death in Sauchen

Police Scotland is investigating the unexplained death of a 65-year-old man in the Sauchen area.

Police were contacted at around 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday, September 16) after a body was found in the garden at a rural property on the outskirts of Sauchen.

They have since named the man found as John Thomson.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would like to thank the community for their patience while the local road closure is in place.

“We know that Mr Thomson was at an event at Thainstone on Saturday evening and we are asking anyone who was in his company at this time to speak to us. Additionally, anyone who may have seen any activity around Mr Thomson’s home address on Saturday night or Sunday is asked to come forward.

“Mr Thomson’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2358 of 16 September 2018.