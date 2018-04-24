Police appeal called off

Police officers are no longer looking to trace anyone following a report of a man approaching a child in Insch yesterday.

Sergeant Sandra Crighton has thanked the public for assisting while enquiries were ongoing.



She said: "Any reports of incidents such as as this will be treated seriously and thoroughly investigated. Enquiries have been carried out and we can confirm there was no criminilaity.

"We would like to thank the community and members of the public for their assistance while enquiries were carried out."