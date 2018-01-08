Police appeal following theft by housebreaking

Police are appealing for assistance following a theft by housebreaking in the Kintore area off the B977 at Midmill.

Tools and jewellery valued at a high four-figure sum of money were taken from the property.

The incident happened between 12pm on Wednesday, January 3 and 12pm on Friday, January 5.

DC Emma Wright said: "The property is currently undergoing renovation works and it is incredibly upsetting for those concerned that they have had their valuables taken.

"We are appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious between the dates given to contact us on 101 using reference number 1172 of 6 January.

"Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."