Police continue crackdown on antisocial behaviour

Ten people have been charged as part of an ongoing operation to tackle antisocial behaviour, violence and drugs across the south of Aberdeenshire.

Operation Bayswater, run by local police in towns across the south of Aberdeenshire, involves officers and special constables working together with partners to prevent and detect crime.

During the evenings of Friday 7 to Sunday 9 September, officers were on high visibility patrol in Inverurie, Stonehaven and Banchory, focusing on areas where antisocial behaviour or violence has previously been reported.

In Inverurie, a 27-year old male and 25-year-old male were charged in connection with antisocial behaviour in the town centre. A 25-year-old male was charged in connection with antisocial behaviour and resisting arrest, while a 20 year old was also arrested in connection with his unacceptable behaviour.

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old youth were charged after allegedly being found in possession of Cannabis.

A 30-year-old female was also charged in relation to a theft by shoplifting.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Murray Main said: "While the vast majority of individuals enjoyed themselves and behaved very well, over the weekend period a small minority of individuals let themselves and others down through their selfish and unacceptable actions.

"Operation Bayswater is looking to address issues like antisocial behaviour, violence and disrupting the sale or supply of illegal drugs which we know can harm our communities and increase the risk of associated criminality.

"We will continue to proactively act on the concerns of our communities and take all appropriate steps to prevent individuals causing issues in our communities.

"While more routine policing activities go on elsewhere, additional officers are used to provide increased visibility in the hearts of our towns and villages across the south of Aberdeenshire to hopefully prevent issues and if something does occur, officers are on hand to quickly deal with the matter.

"It is vital the police, partners and communities all work together and ensure Aberdeenshire and the North East, remains the safe place we know it is.

"But it's important to emphasise, your actions are your responsibility.

"I would also urge anyone with information about crimes or offences such as drug dealing, antisocial behaviour or violence to contact your local Community Policing Team on 101 or you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously if you prefer, on 0800 555 111.”