Teen charged after incident at Academy

A 14-year-old male has been charged in relation to an alleged wilful fireraising at Meldrum Academy.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Monday, January 22, and a high four-figure sum of damage was caused.

Sergeant Wayne Bedford said: “This incident has resulted in a significant amount of damage to a toilet area at the school which will be costly to repair. Thankfully the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured however it goes without saying that this could have been a far more serious incident.”

The youth will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.