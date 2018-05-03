Thieves strike at primary school

Officers in Inverurie are investigating a theft by housebreaking and further attempted thefts from sheds at Kemnay Primary School.

The first incident occurred about 8pm on Monday, April 23, where a shed within the playground of the school was broken into and playground equipment was removed. This equipment has since been recovered.

At around 8.30pm on the same day, two young males wearing dark clothing were seen attempting to force entry to another shed within Kemnay Primary School playground which is used by the After School Club. It is understood they used a large piece of wood to force the lock and damage the shed, but they did not manage to gain entry.

In a third incident, the shed used by the After School Club sustained further damaged sometime on the night of Thursday, April 26.

Investigating officer PC Stephen Coutts said: “The shed belonging to the After School Club has been damaged beyond repair and will have to be replaced at a cost of a four figure sum.

“This is needless vandalism to a shed that was perfectly useable but now requires to be fully replaced which will be costly and inconvenient for the group who use it.

“Thankfully the playground equipment from the first shed break in was recovered. This equipment is enjoyed by many children and so it is disappointing that people would want to spoil the fun and activities local children can enjoy at their local school.

“I would ask that if anyone has any information about any of the damage caused to any of the sheds within Kemnay Primary School to contact us with information quoting reference 0445 of 24 April.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or may have seen these individuals, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.