Tools stolen from town yard

Police officers in the Garioch area are appealing for information following the report of high value thefts from a utilities facility in Inverurie.

Sometime between 6.30pm on Wednesday 29 and 8.30am on Thursday 30 August, a quantity of tools and equipment valued at a high four figure sum were stolen from a secure container within a commercial yard on Keithhall Road.

Investigating Officer PC Matthew Correlli of the Garioch Community Policing Team said: “It is likely a vehicle would have been required to transport the stolen items away from the location.

“If anyone recalls seeing or hearing any suspicious activity on Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday I would ask them to get in touch.

“Similarly if anyone has been offered tools at a reduced price I would ask them to get in touch.”

Police were also made aware of the theft of building materials valued at a low five figure sum that was stolen from the Prospect Road area of Westhill.

PC Correlli added: “We are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incident are linked and ask that anyone with information contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1122 of 30 August 30.

“Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”