Tools stolen from van in Inverurie

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following the theft of tools from a van in Inverurie.

Tools worth £2,000 were taken from a blue van parked at Victoria Street car park at around 5am on Monday, October 15, and officers are keen to trace a man and a woman who were seen in the area at the time.

The man is described as wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and the woman was wearing a long blue jacket and 'Ugg' style boots.

PC Robert Graham said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen these individuals or noticed anything unusual or suspicious. If you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage we would also ask you to review it. The roads would have been busy at the time.

"Some of the property taken has been recovered but this has understandably been both inconvenient and costly for the owner. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 using reference number CF0253251018.

"I would also take this opportunity to remind residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked and secured at all times and to not leave belongings in your car. If you see anything suspicious in your neighbourhood contact police with as much information as you can including descriptions of any people or vehicles on 101."