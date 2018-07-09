Two charged after £25k drug recovery

Two men have been charged in connection with alleged drugs offences following an intelligence led operation in Inverurie.

Cannabis and Ecstasy with estimated street values of £23,000 and £2,000 respectively were recovered from an address on Friday, July, 7, along with £27,000 in cash.

The men, aged 20 and 21, are both from the local area and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 10).

PC Connor McKeen from the Divisional Violence and Alcohol Reduction Unit (DAVRU) said: “This is a significant seizure of cash and illegal drugs that have now been removed from our community.

“We encourage the public to get in touch with us if they have information about the supply of drugs. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”