Witness appeal after thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen from Udny area

Police in Ellon are appealing for information following the theft of tools and gardening equipment worth thousands of pounds from a property in the Udny area. The incident occurred between 3pm on Monday, August 6 and 6.45am the following day.

Among the items taken from a shed in the Tillery area were a ride-on lawn mower, two strimmers, two lawn mowers, a chain saw and general tools. The combined value is estimated to be a low five-figure sum.

PC Chantelle Muñoz, investigating officer, said: “It is likely that a vehicle was used to transport the items from the property. If anyone was driving in the area of Tillery at Udny and noticed anything unusual then I would ask for them to get in touch.

“Similarly if you’ve been offered cheap tools or gardening equipment for sale please let us know.

“I would remind rural property owners to be vigilant for potential thieves of high value items and to keep all items securely and if you hear or see anything suspicious call 101.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 0671 of August 7.