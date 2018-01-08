Youths charged in relation to anti-social behaviour

A number of youths have been charged in relation to alleged anti-social behaviour following a house party in the Davah Court area of Inverurie at the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 6.

A total of four males, three aged 16 and one aged 14, were charged in relation to breach of the peace, vandalism and possession of cannabis.

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Constable Justin Drennan of the Garioch Local Policing Team said: ''Any instances of youth disorder will be dealt with robustly by police. Operation Bayswater is ongoing in Inverurie and we continue to work with our partners to target antisocial behaviour. I would like to thank the members of the public who reported concerns to police on Saturday and would encourage the public to continue to so.

"If you have any concerns police can be contacted on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."