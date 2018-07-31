Cycle path a hit with public

Cyclists and pedestrians are using the newly built cycle path between the Thainstone roundabout and Kintore Business Park.

Work to build the previously missing section of cycle path are now near completion.

East Garioch councillor Martin Ford said: “The path is entirely useable all the way from Kintore to Port Elphinstone and is being used, which is good to see.

“A complete route for cyclists and pedestrians between Kintore and Port Elphinstone, without the need to cross the busy A96 dual carriageway, is obviously a big improvement. I am very pleased Aberdeenshire Council has been able to provide this facility.”

However there is still some work required to complete the path and allow it to be officially ‘opened’.

Project contractor Leith’s needs to complete some work on the fencing panels and will return later in the year to apply slope-stabilisation matting on embankment areas and grass seeding.

An improved arrangement is to be put in place at the Kintore end of the route where there is a gate installed to prevent livestock being able to stray onto the A96.

Leith’s will be putting in a bypass at the gate with a Sustrans designed and endorsed cattle grid thus allowing free movement for cyclists while still ensuring livestock cannot get onto the cycle path or A96.

A final stage road safety audit is still to be completed too.