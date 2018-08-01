Daviot to hold first flower pot competition

Residents of Daviot will notice a number of colourful and unusual flower pots around the village thanks to the first ever flower pot competition.

A total of 25 households are taking part and have been busy decorating their flower pot entries.

Judging will take place over the first two weeks of August and all local residents are welcome to take part and pick their favourites.

Judging forms will be posted around local properties, however photos of all entries and a judging form will be posted on Facebook so everyone can take part.

All judging forms must be returned to the red post box outside Daviot Hall.

One of the organisers, Nicola Currie, said: “We have 25 entries which, for our first year, we think is really good. We decided to do this just for a bit of fun for the village.

“As this is our first one we hope we can get more entries next year and make it an annual event. I hope we can expand on it.”

The winner will be announced at the village Gala on September 8.

For more information visit the Daviot Amenities Improvement Group Facebook page.