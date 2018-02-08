‘Dedicated’ ARI staff praised

Gordon MP Colin Clark has praised the “life-saving” and “dedicated” staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s oncology department in a Westminster debate on blood cancer.

The Scottish Conservative MP also spoke of his own family’s experiences as his late mother passed away in 2016 after living with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia for many years.

The debate in Westminster Hall followed a report from the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) encouraging early diagnosis of blood cancers.

There were 265 new diagnoses of leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma, in the NHS Grampian board area in 2015, forming one in every 12 diagnoses in the area. In the same year, 106 lives in Grampian were lost to these cancers.

Mr Clark highlighted his personal experience of the care received by patients at NHS Grampian’s flagship ARI hospital and also Macmillan Cancer Care.

Mr Clark said: “People with blood cancers deserve the best possible care from the NHS, wherever they are.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the dedicated staff of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the work of the staff in its oncology department is second to none and has saved countless lives over the years.

“My family’s experience of the oncology department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and support from Macmillan nurses has been excellent.

“We must be sure to put NHS care at the centre of our efforts.”