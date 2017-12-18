Delivery boost for Foodbank

Employees at an Oldmeldrum-based business have delivered two carloads of much needed supplies to an Aberdeenshire foodbank ahead of the festive season.

Staff at Flowline Specialists donated around £500 of food and toiletries to the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank in Inverurie.

The foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust national network of foodbanks and was looking to bolster its stocks ahead of the Christmas period.

Flowline Specialists’ encouraged its entire workforce to get involved, either by purchasing items or donating money which colleagues then used as part of a big shopping spree.

Items contributed to the foodbank included non-perishable everyday household groceries, toiletries, a range of baby products and festive foodstuffs.

The Aberdeenshire North Foodbank launched an appeal last month to ensure that it was well stocked to provide emergency food supplies to people in crisis in the Inverurie area over the festive season.

The organisation has received a positive response, but as demand remains high it continues to welcome donations, particularly those with long shelf lives.

This is the latest community project that has benefited from the support of Flowline Specialists over the past year.

Daviot Playgroup, Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games, Maggie’s Centres and The Red Run – which was held at Fetternear Estate – have also received donations from the company.

Jim Smith, Flowline Specialists CEO, said: “As a local business whose roots are firmly in the north-east, we are proud to have supported the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

“The contributions made by each of our employees will make a huge difference to people in communities across north Aberdeenshire who require the assistance of a foodbank over the festive season.”

Flowline Specialists designs, engineers and manufactures a range of equipment for the global oil, gas, subsea and renewable industries.

All of its equipment is road mobile and ferry compatible for rapid deployment in the UK and Europe.

Established in 2001, the firm employs over 50 staff and has an additional manufacturing base at Fyvie and operational bases in Dubai and The Netherlands.