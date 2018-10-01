Demand rises at Thainstone’s collective sale

The Thainstone Centre welcomed over 2,000 buyers and sellers on Saturday, September 22 for its latest collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment.

Strong prices were achieved in all categories, particularly in the tractor and plant section and increased demand was evident in the export trade.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “We had another successful Saturday sale with a very good turnout of serious buyers, bidding keenly for a wide range of exceptional quality goods across all sections. The export trade was particularly buoyant with buyers attending the sale from a number of European countries due to the favourable exchange rate.

“Scotland’s largest sale of plant machinery and equipment saw premium prices achieved in the tractor and plant category for items in excellent condition and with a good track record. Collectable tractors also met a good trade, selling very well on the day to private buyers.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to our final sale of the year on November 10, which is traditionally one of our biggest sales of the year ahead of Christmas.”

In the tractor and plant category, a 2014 Caterpillar 308E steel tracked digger achieved £36,000, followed by a 2012 JCB 3CX Sitemaster which went for £31,400.

The heavy commercials sections saw lots consistently achieve respectable prices with the day’s top price coming from a 2013 Scania R620 Topline 6x2 tag which realised £58,800.

This was followed by a 2015 DAF LF220 FA road sweeper which achieved £58,500, a 2014 Scania G490 8x4 tipper sold for £55,700 and a second 2014 Scania G490 8x4 tipper went for £55,500.

A 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser Active D-4D Commercial achieved the highest price of £14,500 in the light commercials and 4x4s category.

The trailer, caravans and containers section saw prices reach a strong £14,000 for a 2003 Noteboom Euro low loader, £11,000 for a 2009 Artic low loader with hydraulic ramps and winch, £7,000 for a 2001 Artic low loader, and £6,000 for a Lynton 7m exhibition unit.

A Keith Rose 27’ bale trailer achieved the top price of £6,200 in the farm, machinery and equipment category, followed by £6,000 for a 22’ Marshall Trailer with Stewart float, £5,900 for a 2014 McCauley 12-ton dump trailer, and £3,400 for a BVL feed mixer wagon.

The live and online event, hosted by the Thainstone Specialist Auctions and Aberdeen & Northern Marts team, is held eight times per year. The sale is well-attended by both on-site and online buyers and sellers, with buyers from across Europe making substantial purchases through the sale’s online platform, i-bidder.

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, November 10 from 9am at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.