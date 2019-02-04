Diamond awards for town butcher

An Inverurie butcher is celebrating after receiving a top accolade at one of the UK’s most prestigious competitions for craft butchery products.

The Smithfield Awards, held annually by the Q Guild of Butchers, recognises and rewards the excellent products being produced by their members who are among the very best artisan butchers in the country.

John Davidsons of Inverurie took home two Diamond awards.

The first was for their Christmas Tinsel Pancetta in the Best Bacon and Cured Product category.

Made with Hampshire pork and using Davidsons own special brand of cure with fresh herbs and warm Christmas spices it really impressed the judges.

The other award in the Best Gluten Free Product category was for their Juicy Lucy, a take on the Juicy Lucy made famous by the 5-8 Club in Minneapolis.

The original is a simple burger with cheese, however Davidsons’ rendition goes the extra mile with added chopped pickled jalapenos to give a fresh crunch and little acidic kick.

The judges thought both the products lived up to their names, with the pancetta making a nice Christmas accompaniment and the Juicy Lucy having a spicy after kick.

Davidsons also received gold certificates for its Wag n’ Char Cheese Burger, Farmhouse Pork Sausage and Char Siu Guanciale.

Commenting John Davidson said:“I’m really delighted for the team after all their hard work.

“We develop our products based on customer feedback and this is an important part of the process that helps win these awards.

“So we’re really thankful to the customers who support us every day - not just locally in Inverurie but those across the country.”