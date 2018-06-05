Diamond celebrations for couple

An Oldmeldrum couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary recently marking 60 years together.

Iris and Duncan Porter reached the special milestone on Monday, May 28.

The couple first met at a dance in Kintore and became engaged after a year together.

They married the following year at Kintore Parish Church and had their reception at the Aberdeen Northern Hotel.

Iris and Duncan owned a shop in Inverurie for 14 years and during this time they started a family.

They went on to own the Crown Inn in Keith, The Redgarth in Oldmeldrum, and former shop Arthurs in Oldmeldrum.

The couple have three daughters; Caroline, Alison and Elaine, and they also had a son, Colin, who sadly passed away aged just six years.

They are also the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren and great-grandparents to five great-grandchildren, and are currently awaiting a sixth.

When asked what the secret to a long marriage is Iris said: “There has to be give and take, we have always worked together.”

The couple received a bottle of whisky and bouquet of flowers from councillor Paul Johnston on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Cllr Johnston said: “I would like to congratulate the couple, these days people’s lifestyles are different as people aren’t marrying until later in life so we won’t see as many diamond anniversaries.

“This is a sign of huge commitment and we should celebrate them.”