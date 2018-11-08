Dinky Doctors set to inspire youngsters

An Ellon-based training firm is celebrating the success of its recently formed ‘Dinky Doctors’ scheme.

ABRRAS, located at Meiklemill of Esslemont, has been operating for ten years and provides emergency response and crisis management training and also HSSE services.

In April this year it introduced Dinky Doctors, a scheme that provides first aid training to children aged 3 to 12 years.

ABRRAS managing director Mitch Watt and technical director Cheryl Jones first came up with the idea for Dinky Doctors last Christmas.

Speaking to the Times, Cheryl said: “We had the skills so thought we would invest in Dinky Doctors.

“We had our first trial in Arnage and the feedback was fantastic. We set up a Dinky Doctors Facebook page and word started to spread about it, there was a real buzz.”

Dinky Doctors is an interactive show that introduces Dr Potty and some of his unwell teddy bear patients.

Dr Potty will ask youngsters for help while teaching them vital first aid skills.

Mitch said: “Adults see first aid training as a part of their work but with Dinky Doctors the children will see it as play and it is a great way to teach interactive learning through play.”

Business assistant Michelle Mitchell added: “By teaching children first aid from a young age they grow up with no fear and dealing with medical situations won’t be as frightening, and as they get older any first aid skills they pick up will add to the knowledge they already have.”

Cheryl hopes the Dinky Doctor scheme will help some youngsters choose a medical career path in the future.

She explained: “In a typical class at least two or three of those children could end up working for the NHS and that could be because they had a Dinky Doctors session and really enjoyed it. We hope the sessions inspire youngsters to consider a career in the medical sector.”

The Dinky Doctors scheme has visited schools and playgroups across Aberdeenshire and even as far as Glasgow.

The scheme has become so successful that Mitch, Cheryl and Michelle hope it can become a franchise with the aim to provide first aid training to every child in the country.

Earlier this year Dinky Doctors received support from entrepreneur and ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Theo Paphitis by being profiled on his Small Business Sunday website, however Cheryl and Mitch would like companies to sponsor the scheme to ensure as many children as possible receive their own first aid session.

While overseeing Dinky Doctors Cheryl, Mitch and Michelle all work full-time at ABRRAS.

The firm is responsible for the community defibrillator outside Ellon Library and provides training sessions to companies and local groups.

It is also proud to sponsor sports groups and provides first aid cover for local events including the Ythan Challenge and the upcoming Ellon Christmas Lights Switch On.

“We have real life experience and are passionate about training so people can feel confident about applying their skills and knowledge. We are proud to have groups come back to us for refresher sessions or to pick up new skills.

“We meet ISO quality standards and we are also fully accredited.”

For more information or to book a visit from the Dinky Doctors email info@abrras.com.