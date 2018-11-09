Discover a rare find at Rare Fayre

On the back of being awarded the prestigious 3rd spot in Scotland’s Distillery Visitor Experience of the Year nearly two weeks ago, Glen Garioch in Oldmeldrum is launching their Rare Fayre.

The free event will be held at the distillery on Saturday December 1st from 10am and will feature a range of food and craft stalls from talented local producers.

Visitors will discover some ‘rare finds’ and gift ideas this Festive Season, at the Home of Glen Garioch Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Enjoy a warming hot toddy and chat with the distillery team as you sample the honeyed sweetness and delicious creamy texture of the Glen Garioch range.

The Fayre will also embrace the yuletide celebrations with a busy day of exclusive whisky tasting experiences, tours and masterclasses.

Visitor Centre Manager, Fiona Sanderson said: “This is our third Rare Fayre event. After its success last year, where we welcomed over 700 people to our distillery, we felt we should create an even bigger and better Fayre this year.

"We’ve really put Glen Garioch on the map this year with all the awards we have won and wanted to celebrate that with an event that will also raise funds for Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group. They are a volunteer organisation which look to enhance the quaint, historic market town of Oldmeldrum with flower displays, festive illuminations and a community garden.”

The Festive Rare Fayre also marks the launch of a brand new expression, the Glen Garioch 2007. Distilled on 25th January 2007, cask 57 has spent well over a decade patiently maturing in first filled bourbon barrels. Like pine cones smouldering on a fire, this lightly peated Glen Garioch evokes notes of lemon meringue, creamy, light vanilla, cinnamon and sage with a peppery mouthfeel for a long and memorable finish.

Handcrafted and nurtured by the people of Glen Garioch and aged exclusively in a single ex-bourbon barrel, this unique dram comes from single cask. Each bottle is individually numbered and personally signed by Master Blender, Ron Welsh.