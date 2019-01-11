Dog cruelty concerns raised

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has raised concerns over the number of incidents reported to police involving cruelty to dogs.

It comes after figures revealed that more than one-quarter of the cases reported in Scotland had occurred in the North-East.

Police Scotland lodged a total of 76 incidents across the country between the start of 2017 and September 2018, including 21 which were reported in the area covering Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The numbers highlight a huge discrepancy between regions – as there was just one report of cruelty to dogs in the north over the same time frame.

And throughout the 21-month period a total of 92 animals were seized by officers in 35 separate incidents.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, who is the owner of beloved Cocker Spaniel Sonny, commented on the latest news from Police Scotland.

She said: “These figures are deeply concerning and show a worrying trend in the number of dogs who are not being treated properly.

“It is important people remain vigilant and if they suspect any treatment which is untoward that they take the necessary steps and report it.”

Ms Martin added: “We must ensure people are educated and understand the impact that cruelty to animals can have.”