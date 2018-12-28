Donation to keep kids safe

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts in Inverurie will be safe and seen this winter thanks to a donation of high-vis snap bands from Barratt Homes.

The five-star housebuilder donated more than 200 bands to the Inverurie Scouts Group on behalf of its Osprey Heights development in the town.

Mike Cowie, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt North Scotland, said: “Our Osprey Heights development is the perfect place to start or grow a family; with a range of three and four bedroom homes available.

“All our developments are designed to be well-lit and built around community spirit as well as the best local amenities.

“However, with darker and colder mornings and evenings upon us, we wanted to keep children safe and seen as they go about the town.

“We’ve been very pleased to make this donation to the Inverurie Scouts Group.”

Steve Lyne, Group Scout Leader at Inverurie Scouts Group added: “We would like to thank Barratt Homes for the donation of high-vis armbands for the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

“They will certainly go some way in keeping the children safer during the dark mornings and evenings.”

Whether out and about to visit friends or simply walking to and from school or work, Barratt Homes is encouraging everyone to stay safe and be seen this winter.

Darker days and bad weather can reduce visibility for pedestrians and drivers so ensure you carry something lightly coloured or reflective so you can be spotted.

If bad weather hits, not everyone is able to get out and about. Check-in on your friends, older family members and neighbours and help where you can.