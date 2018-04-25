Donor award for local man

An Oldmeldrum man was honoured at the recent Donor Award Ceremony in Aberdeen after giving 300 donations.

Tony Carlin, 57, first gave blood 39 years ago when he was just 18-years-old.

Tony, who is orignally from Glasgow, first attended a donation event in in 1979.

He explained: “I was an apprentice toolmaker and the Glasgow students association decided that year that for rag week, instead of the usual nonsense, they would ask every student to give blood.”

Tony now donates platelets, a blood product, and gives donations more frequently as he sadly lost a close cousin to Leukaemia.

Tony said: “This spurs me on as I feel I can help others in that and other life threatening situations.”

The Donor Award Ceremony was held at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Tuesday, April 17.

To mark his achievement Tony received a monogrammed letter opener and a gold donors badge.

Tony said: “I feel proud that I have achieved such a figure especially when you consider less than five per cent of the population ever donate.”

When asked if he had any words of encouragement for those who had never given blood before he said: “It’s the best reward for a free cup of tea and a biscuit anyone can have, you could save a life, maybe even a loved one.”

Tony intends to carry on with his donations as he added: “I don’t have a target but I will continue as long as they want me.”