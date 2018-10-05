Double award success for house-building duo

Two north east companies are celebrating after two of their projects were named as finalists at a UK-wide self-build housing awards.

Scotframe and Cairnrowan Custom Homes' 'Denwell Cottage’ in Insch is in the running for Best Timber Frame Home, while ‘Glencommon’ near Banchory is a finalist in the Best Self Build under £250k category at the BuildIt Awards, which will take place in London on November 9.

'Denwell Cottage' in Insch

This is the second year running that Scotframe and Cairnrowan have been double finalists in these awards.

Headquartered in Inverurie, Scotframe manufactures and supplies full kit packages for housing and commercial projects. Established in 1989, the company now has 160 employees and a £35m turnover. It has two manufacturing facilities in Inverurie and at Cumbernauld as well as sales offices and showrooms at Inverness, Dundee and Swindon.

Cairnrowan Custom Homes, based in Udny, builds homes which are A-rated for energy efficiency, air-tight and quick to build. The company builds all its homes using Scotframe’s Val-u-Therm PLUS system, and the close relationship between the two businesses has allowed them to develop their own bespoke detailing for projects and work quickly and efficiently as a team.

‘Glencommon’, designed by Fiddes Architects, is the only Scottish finalist in its category. Built in just seven weeks, this contemporary four-bedroom detached timber frame home is clad in a mixture of Siberian larch timber and a modern slate wrap-around. Extremely energy-efficient, Glencommon’s running costs are estimated to be less than £600 a year.

‘Denwell Cottage’, designed by Annie Kenyon Architects, is a a bright and spacious four-bedroom home which uses a striking mix of timber cladding, a glazed gable, white render and a slate roof. The building was complete within 14 weeks to a set budget, making the build process as stress-free as it possibly could be for the client.

Malcolm Thomson, sales director at Scotframe said: “These two projects are perfect examples of how regular collaboration can result in benefits for both the end customer and the companies themselves. Both homes are not only beautifully designed by their respective architects, but importantly when it comes to self-build projects, they were built smoothly, efficiently and to a high quality within just a few weeks – and that has a lot to do with how successfully we work together with Cairnrowan Custom Homes.”

Gregor Davidson from Cairnrowan Custom Homes said: “We’re a young company, having only started out in 2016, but we’ve quickly built a reputation for building A-rated, extremely energy efficient homes, thanks in no small part to our partnership with Scotframe. I’m absolutely delighted that two of our recent collaborations in our home area of Aberdeenshire have received this recognition at a UK level.”