Drivers urged to take care on the roads

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads this afternoon due to the windy weather we are experiencing as a result of Storm Ali.

Reports are starting to come in of the effect of the weather on the roads with debris, branches, twigs and some trees being blown onto roads.

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “Conditions are very blustery at the moment and the high winds are expected to remain in our area until later this evening.

“I would urge all motorists to drive carefully and with caution, especially on country roads where potential hazards could be around corners.

“Reduce your speed and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front.

“Should you come across a dangerous hazard, such as a fallen tree across the road, please call 101 to report the matter. This will allow us to notify the appropriate authorities and have the tree or item removed.

“You can keep track of any major road closures by following our social media channels and local media.”