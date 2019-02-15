Driving voucher win for Inverurie pupil

An Inverurie Academy pupil will soon be ready to take on the roads safely thanks to a prize from the British Transport Police.

On Friday, November 30 last year British Transport Police officer Derek Jackson attended the school to give a Level Crossing presentation to 5th and 6th year pupils.

The presentation aimed to highlight and promote safe driving standards to new and learning drivers whilst using a level crossing.

After the presentation Derek handed out a quiz relating to driving standards and legislation with a top prize on offer.

S6 pupil Shaun McCabe won and received a £250 Red Driving School voucher.

The prize was kindly sponsored by Network Rail.

Derek presented Shaun with his prize on Wednesday, February 13, alongside Level Crossing Manager Michael Burnett and Lauren McCreedy, Mobile Operations Manager of Network Rail.

Speaking to the Herald Shaun said he was “chuffed” to win the prize, and said he would put it towards Pass Plus, a training course that helps new drivers to improve their skills and drive more safely.