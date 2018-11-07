Drop-in sessions to mark Scottish National Adoption Week

With Scottish National Adoption Week just around the corner, Aberdeenshire Council’s experienced Adoption Team is holding drop in sessions for anyone considering adoption or anyone affected by adoption.

The sessions will be friendly and informal. The team will be on hand to answer any questions, offer support and provide information on all aspects of adoption.

Drop-in events will be held at Buchan House in Peterhead on Wednesday, November 21 and the Family Resource Centre, Victoria Road in Inverurie on Friday, November 23. Members of the team will be available from 10am to 4pm each day at the three locations.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “Aberdeenshire Council is always seeking to recruit new adoptive families, so if you are considering adoption the team would love to meet you.

“The team will be more than happy to supply those attending with any information they need including details of how the service supports adoptive families to become approved and explain how they find families for children.

“If you have experienced adoption in any way, the team would welcome you to come and speak to them. They support young people and adults alongside anyone who has experienced a child being adopted from their family – parents, grandparents or siblings.”

Applications are also now being taken for the next ‘Preparation to Adopt ‘Course in March 2019 at Aberdeenshire Council’s Woodhill House headquarters in Aberdeen. They will take place between 9:30am and 4pm on Friday, March 8; Monday, March 11; Friday, March 15 and Friday, March 22. Participants must be able to attend all four days. If you would like a place on the course, please contact the adoption team and an experienced adoption social worker will come and discuss your interest in adoption with you first, on a one to one basis.

Scottish National Adoption Week takes place between Saturday, November 17, and Friday, November 23.

For more information please contact adoption@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call the Adoption Line on 01467 532800.