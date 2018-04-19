Easter fun at Gaitherin

Young people from across the area attended the 2018 Easter Gaitherin at Kemnay Academy recently.

The Gaitherin ran from Monday 2 to Friday 6 April at Kemnay Academy.

It is a charity which works with young people through the medium of music, dance and drama.

This year’s Easter Gaitherin was a hectic but fun-filled week full of talent, enthusiasm, hard work, playing, singing and dancing.

Tutors, youth workers and their shadows worked with the young people to ensure that everyone was able to make the most of their time through the week.

The shadows were assistants to the tutors and youth workers.

They have all experienced the fun of previous Gaitherins and were keen to give something back using the skills they have developed.

The Gaitherin gives youngsters the chance to experience and try out new things in a safe and nurturing environment.

The week came to a close with a concert, giving everyone the opportunity to show off their new skills.

Gaitherin chair, Doreen Astley, said: “The concert is only a small part of the fantastic experience the young folk have had throughout the week and we have our tutors, youth workers and shadows to thank for sharing their enthusiasm, passion and dedication with the participants and striving together to create an inclusive, fun place where everyone has a sense of belonging.”