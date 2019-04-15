Easter investment for railway line

Network Rail will be working around the clock this Easter to deliver vital upgrades on the railway between Kintore and Inverurie as part of the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project.

From end of service on Friday, April 19, until the start of service on Tuesday, April 23, engineers will be extending bridges at a range of locations on the line to create the space needed to add a second track between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Work will also be carried out to remove redundant structures on the railway and enhance undertrack drainage.

In order to deliver these vital engineering works as safely and efficiently as possible, the line will be closed between Dyce and Inverurie over the Easter holiday weekend with a bus replacement service operating between the two stations.

A further phase of work on these enhancements will also take place on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, with buses again replacing trains between Dyce and Inverurie.

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail senior sponsor for the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project, said: “We understand the inconvenience this work may cause to some passengers and residents, but such a huge investment in the railway cannot be delivered without some short-term closures of the line.

“The Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project means more services, more seats and faster journeys for passengers and will help create new opportunities for the communities the line serves.

“Our engineers will be working hard to complete this complex programme as quickly as possible.”

Network Rail engineers will also be working from May to August to complete the multi-million-pound upgrade to the track and signalling between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

From Saturday, May 4 until Monday, August 19, the railway will undergo a series of closures to allow engineers to double the track between Dyce and Inverurie, carry-out more bridge upgrades and deliver signalling enhancements.