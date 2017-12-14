Academy campus plan gets go ahead

‘True community hub’ for Inverurie gets support from local councillors

The development is proposed to include a new academy and relocation of St Andrew’s School as well as a number of community and sports facilities.

The facilities will be split over three levels with the ground floor containing the community facilities, administration offices, sports areas and the new St Andrew’s School.

The first and second floors will be used for the academy teaching rooms.

The new academy will accommodate 1,600 pupils and also include 100 pupils at St Andrew’s School.

Community facilities expected to be on the new campus include new sports pitches, indoor sports facilities, youth spaces, health facilities and a swimming complex with a six lane pool.

The plan received 68 objections with residents concerned about the loss of Victoria Park, the proximity of the site to neighbouring houses and an increase of parking on surrounding streets.

Of the 68 objections, a total of 53 came from members of Colony Park Football Club who use Victoria Park for training and various games throughout the year.

Members of the Garioch Area Committee granted consent pending some conditions, one of which includes further work with regard to the provision of alternative sports facilities for those lost at Victoria Park.

A three-stage phased construction programme has been proposed, and the first could begin as soon as next month.

Councillors will consider a further report on the detailed financials and governance at Full Council in January.

The project plan currently estimates opening in March 2020.