Academy hosts Art Exhibition

Inverurie Academy held its second Art Exhibition on Thursday, November 15.

The exhibition featured various pieces of artwork by National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher pupils.

Pupil Natalie Thomson with her work 'Pick & Mix Treats'

Head of Creative Arts at Inverurie Academy, Olefine Richardson, said: “This year we have 86 National 5 exhibitors, ten Higher and one Advanced Higher.

“The work on display is by our 4th, 5th and 6th year pupils.

“This is the second year that we have held an art exhibition at the school and it is bigger than last year’s event.

“The evening celebrates the pupils’ exceptional work and the phenomenal effort that they have put in to it.

Many pupils created designs for new items including an apron, umbrella, and perfume boxes

“We are really proud of them all and their hard work.”

S6 Higher pupil Natalie Thomson had her work ‘ Pick & Mix Treats’ on display.

Natalie said: “I chose Pick and Mix because it was fun to draw and I could eat it afterwards. I’m happy with how it turned out, I really like it.”

The art exhibition was organised by the school’s Creative Industries Team.

Team member Hayley Robson explained: “As part of the course we had to look at stage management so through that we had to choose and set up the lay out of the exhibition.”

Olefine added: “The Creative Industries Team have two big tasks this year - this exhibition and the show ‘Our House’ that will be held in June.”

The team will also oversee the running of the upcoming Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 11.