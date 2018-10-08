Bags of Help cash for pupils

The Kemnay Academy Rock Challenge Team has received a £1,000 grant from the Tesco Bags of Help programme.

Money raised through the sale of carrier bags is donated to local projects throughout the country as part of the scheme.

Tesco customers are given a blue token at the checkout and have three local causes to choose from, with each receiving a grant of up to £4,000.

The Kemnay Academy Rock Challenge Team was selected as a community project at Tesco’s Banchory store.

Following a three year break, Kemnay Academy entered the national competition earlier this year but had to start from scratch as most of their equipment had been lost due to refurbishment work carried out at the school.

The money will help the team with their Rock Challenge entry next year.

The team said: “The donation is brilliant and will help us so much, last year we spent a lot of time fundraising but now we can use the time to practice and come back better than ever.”

Teacher Stephanie White added: “This is an amazing head start from Tesco and we would like to thank everyone for voting for us.”

Community champion at Tesco Banchory, Lynn Murphy, presented the donation to the team on Monday, October 8.

She said: “The Team is very lucky, Inverurie Tesco had too many Bags of Help applications but Banchory was short so they were drawn out of a hat and received the funding.”