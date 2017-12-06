Business Breakfast for Inverurie pupils

Inverurie Academy pupils attended a Business Breakfast event at Thainstone House Hotel last Wednesday.

Around20 pupils and 20 businesses from the local area were at the networking event, which aimed to develop the young workforce in Aberdeenshire.

The event, organised by the academy and DYW North East gave pupils the chance to engage and network with the local businesses, with a focus on work placements.

After a welcome by the hotel’s general manager, David MacDonald, the pupils took part in a cake competition to help to break the ice between the students and the business representatives.

Inverurie depute rector, Alasdair O’Connor, said: “Our partnership with Thainstone House is developing to support young people in our school. They have been fantastic in hosting our business breakfast and offering work placements for our pupils.

“I can see this partnership going from strength to strength in the near future.”

DYW manager, Rachel Elliot, added: “Inverurie academy and Thainstone House’s relationship is a great example of a partnership which benefits both parties.”